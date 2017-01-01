Producer/Editor

Chris Childs

(678) 425-6836

chris.childs@cityofwinder.com



Winder Television / Cultural Arts Center

105 East Athens Street

Winder, GA 30680

(678) 425-6845

Winder Television Mission Statement

It is Winder Television’s mission to provide quality programming that is entertaining and educational. We strive to provide family-friendly programming for people of all ages as we focus on the positive aspects of Winder and its surrounding communities

About Winder Television

Winder Television is a government access channel owned and operated by the City of Winder, Georgia. Our facilities are housed in the beautiful Cultural Arts Center located at 105 East Athens Street in downtown Winder.



Winder Television produces PSAs, commercials and videos, and brings gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners and City of Winder City Council meetings so viewers can watch their local government in action. Special community events covered by WTV include local high school football, State of the Cities, United Way Pledge Drive, Veteran's Day Ceremony and the Winder Christmas Parade. Winder Television also airs programs received via satellite from third-party sources such as The Pentagon Channel and Classic Arts Showcase.



Winder Television currently reaches over 70,000 Comcast Cable viewers and extends to all of Barrow County as well as parts of Gwinnett, Jackson and Hall Counties. Winder Television can be viewed anywhere in the world via live video stream and on-demand at windertv.org .



Winder Television is proud to be part of the City of Winder and the people who make up this community. We greatly appreciate your support and hope you stay tuned to the station that stars the people and places you know!

Connect with us on



Connect with us on

