  • CITY HALL

    City Hall is located at 25 East Midland Avenue and Houses the Police Department and City Administration.

  • WINDER CUSTOMER CENTER

    The Winder Customer Center is located at 45 East Athens Street.

  • DOWNTOWN WINDER

    North Broad Street, located in the heart of Downtown Winder, displays a variety of businesses and restaurants including a coffee and music shop, boutiques, a book store, antique store and more.

  • CHIMNEYS GOLF COURSE

    Chimneys Golf Course is a par-72 course located at 338 Monroe Highway (GA 11) in Winder.

Monday, January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

  • Council to Attend GMA Training

    The Mayor and Council will be attending the Georgia Municipal Association’s training held in Atlanta GA from January 20 through January 22, 2017.

    Post Date: 01/19/2017
  • Peskin Building Given New Life

    The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building.

    Post Date: 12/29/2016
  • NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: Utility Billing Changes

    As of January 2017, the utility billing disconnection policy will change.

    Post Date: 12/19/2016
