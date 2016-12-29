Winder, GAHome Menu
Congratulations to the 68th Winder Christmas Parade Winners!
1st Place: Bethlehem Church
2nd Place: Integrity Dance Academy
3rd Place: Winder-Barrow Community Theatre
Best Non-Float Entry: WBHS Marching Band
Jan02New Year's Day Holiday - CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY
Jan09City Council Work Session
Jan10City Council Regular Meeting
Peskin Building Given New Life
The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building.Post Date: 12/29/2016
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: Utility Billing Changes
As of January 2017, the utility billing disconnection policy will change.Post Date: 12/19/2016
Fort Yargo Raw Water Project
Winder, GA-The City of Winder would like to announce that we will be starting construction on the Fort Yargo Raw Water Project in December, 2016. This project includes replacement of the existing intake structure and pump station at Fort Yargo Lake, as well as 30,000 LF of water main extending from Fort Yargo Lake to our Water Treatment Plant at the intersection of Rockwell Church Road and Highway 53.Post Date: 11/21/2016
RFP
Purchase and Redevelopment of the Peskin Building