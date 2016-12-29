Peskin Building Given New Life The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building. Post Date: 12/29/2016

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: Utility Billing Changes As of January 2017, the utility billing disconnection policy will change. Post Date: 12/19/2016