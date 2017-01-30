Winder, GAHome Menu
On this day in history January 31st 1865 – American Civil War: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and submits it to the states for ratification.
Latest News
Fort Yargo Raw Water Project Update
Crews have been busy constructing the new intake and pump station at Fort Yargo Lake.Post Date: 01/30/2017
Peskin Building Given New Life
The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building.Post Date: 12/29/2016
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: Utility Billing Changes
As of January 2017, the utility billing disconnection policy will change.Post Date: 12/19/2016
RFP
Purchase and Redevelopment of the Peskin Building