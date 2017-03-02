  • CITY HALL

    City Hall is located at 25 East Midland Avenue and Houses the Police Department and City Administration.

  • WINDER CUSTOMER CENTER

    The Winder Customer Center is located at 45 East Athens Street.

  • DOWNTOWN WINDER

    North Broad Street, located in the heart of Downtown Winder, displays a variety of businesses and restaurants including a coffee and music shop, boutiques, a book store, antique store and more.

  • CHIMNEYS GOLF COURSE

    Chimneys Golf Course is a par-72 course located at 338 Monroe Highway (GA 11) in Winder.

In The Spotlight

On this day in history January 31st 1865 – American Civil War: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and submits it to the states for ratification.

More Meetings >>
More Events >>

Latest News

  • NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC 2/3/17 - UTILITY BILLING

    It has been brought to our attention that some customers have attempted to use www.doxo.com (or the Doxo app) to pay their City of Winder utility bill. Please be aware that Doxo is NOT an authorized partner of the City of Winder.

    Post Date: 02/3/2017
  • Fort Yargo Raw Water Project Update

    Crews have been busy constructing the new intake and pump station at Fort Yargo Lake.

    Post Date: 01/30/2017
  • Peskin Building Given New Life

    The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building.

    Post Date: 12/29/2016
More News >>
  • RFP

    Purchase and Redevelopment of the Peskin Building

More Current Projects >>