NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC 2/3/17 - UTILITY BILLING It has been brought to our attention that some customers have attempted to use www.doxo.com (or the Doxo app) to pay their City of Winder utility bill. Please be aware that Doxo is NOT an authorized partner of the City of Winder. Post Date: 02/3/2017

Fort Yargo Raw Water Project Update Crews have been busy constructing the new intake and pump station at Fort Yargo Lake. Post Date: 01/30/2017