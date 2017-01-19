Winder, GAHome Menu
Monday, January 16, 2017
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Jan19Planning & Development Committee Meeting
Jan26Utilities & Storm Water Committee Meeting
Feb02Finance & Benefits Committee Meeting
May04National Day of Prayer
Sep15Jug Tavern Festival
Sep16Jug Tavern Festival
Council to Attend GMA Training
The Mayor and Council will be attending the Georgia Municipal Association’s training held in Atlanta GA from January 20 through January 22, 2017.Post Date: 01/19/2017
Peskin Building Given New Life
The old historic Peskin Department store building located at 21 East Athens Street in downtown Winder has been vacant for more than two decades and the building has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. The building is about to receive “new life”. A local businessman, Mr. Daniel Diaz, has acquired the 1940 building from the City and will be renovating the building.Post Date: 12/29/2016
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: Utility Billing Changes
As of January 2017, the utility billing disconnection policy will change.Post Date: 12/19/2016
RFP
Purchase and Redevelopment of the Peskin Building